ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.40. 17,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,469. ResMed has a twelve month low of $187.09 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.41.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ResMed by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ResMed by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

