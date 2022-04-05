Reviewing Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) & Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH)

Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Internet of People and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Internet of People 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Media Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Digital Media Solutions has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 209.97%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Global Internet of People.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Internet of People and Digital Media Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Internet of People $23.18 million 3.22 $12.09 million N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.54 $2.20 million $0.04 92.75

Global Internet of People has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Media Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Global Internet of People and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Internet of People N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions 0.36% -3.09% 0.70%

Volatility & Risk

Global Internet of People has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Global Internet of People shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Global Internet of People on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Internet of People (Get Rating)

Global Internet of People, Inc., a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided. The company offers its services online; through its Shidonghui App mobile application; and offline through directly operated local offices and 51 local centers operated by its members. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Digital Media Solutions (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

