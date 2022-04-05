Reviewing Zymergen (ZY) and Its Peers

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Zymergen to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,160.81% -213.99% -64.50% Zymergen Competitors -255.16% -16.00% -2.18%

This table compares Zymergen and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million -$361.79 million -0.32 Zymergen Competitors $2.79 billion $101.13 million 23.96

Zymergen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen. Zymergen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zymergen and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Zymergen Competitors 95 736 1288 30 2.58

Zymergen currently has a consensus price target of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 133.77%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 24.50%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zymergen is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Zymergen peers beat Zymergen on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

