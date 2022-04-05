Richard King Acquires 2,138 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Richard King bought 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £3,484.94 ($4,570.41).

Richard King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Richard King bought 2,100 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £3,528 ($4,626.89).

Shares of LON OIT opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.37 million and a P/E ratio of 3.19. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 128.50 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.23). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.72.

