Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Cut to GBX 610 by Analysts at Barclays

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 610 ($8.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.70) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 630 ($8.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 655.56 ($8.60).

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 661.80 ($8.68) on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 557.40 ($7.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.62). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 643.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 699.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market cap of £5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

