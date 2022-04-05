Rightmove’s (RMV) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 630 ($8.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.26) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 657.78 ($8.63).

LON RMV opened at GBX 661.80 ($8.68) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 643.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 699.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.62. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 557.40 ($7.31) and a one year high of GBX 810 ($10.62). The firm has a market cap of £5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

