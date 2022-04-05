Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 87,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,462. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98.

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

