Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $167.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1,035.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 120,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.