RMP Energy (TSE:RMP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of RMP Energy Inc (TSE:RMP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.69. RMP Energy shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 208,189 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69.
About RMP Energy (TSE:RMP)
Featured Articles
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for RMP Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMP Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.