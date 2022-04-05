Robert W. Baird Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $22.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.85.

Under Armour stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,573,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,909 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

