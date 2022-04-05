Robert W. Baird Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $175.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.23.

Shares of PYPL opened at $121.86 on Friday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

