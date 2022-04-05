Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 19,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $93,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,794 shares of company stock worth $1,848,008.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIV stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 78,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,963. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.