Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $239.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $239.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $213.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.61.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.