Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.30) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.69) to GBX 530 ($6.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 520 ($6.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 508.33 ($6.67).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 438 ($5.74) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 428.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 413.42. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 461 ($6.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 23.93%. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($657,527.08). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,500.56).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

