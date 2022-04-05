Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.70) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.74) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,454.44 ($19.07).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,689.83 ($22.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £16.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.86). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,502.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,432.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

