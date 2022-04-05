Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Price Target Cut to 750.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 755.00 to 750.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Royal Unibrew A/S from 931.00 to 845.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ROYUF opened at $85.00 on Friday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.42.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beer, SchiÃ¸tz, Lottrup, Kissmeyer, Anarkist, Albani, Ceres, Thor, Faxe Kondi, Nikoline, Egekilde, Faxe Kondi Booster, Tempt, Norden, Polar Monkey, Lorina, CULT Energy, SHAKER, MOKAÃ, PureThÃ©, InFreshhh, LemonSoda, OranSoda, PelmoSoda, TonicSoda, Crodo Lisiel, Crodo Chinotto, Karjala, Lapin Kulta, Aura, Lahden Erikois, Original Long Drink, Upcider, Happy Joe, Jaffa, ED, Novelle, Kalnapilis, Taurus, the Vilkmerges, Cido, Mangali, Fruts, Lacplesa Alus, Livu Alus, the Lielvardes, Meistriti Gildi, Terme di Crodo, Vitamalt, Supermalt, Powermalt, LACPLESIS, and Nohrlund brands.

