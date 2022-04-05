Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.23

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.47. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 17,986 shares trading hands.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $105,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

