Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 28,306 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 255.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Nevro worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Nevro by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after buying an additional 302,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nevro by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after buying an additional 213,187 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,551,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,419,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.46. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $182.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nevro Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.