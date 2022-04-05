Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 56,456 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of MEDNAX worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 683,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 168,986 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 149,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,998,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

MEDNAX stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

