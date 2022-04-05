Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,080,473 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 145,001 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $51,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $78,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.61. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

