Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Kemper worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kemper by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

KMPR stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

