Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Progress Software worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

