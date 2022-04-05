Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 217.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $151.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.45. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.34.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

