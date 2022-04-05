Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 217.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $151.45 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.34.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

