Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,080,473 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 145,001 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.09% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.61. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $78,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 39,900 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $51,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

