Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Black Hills worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $1,444,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 11.5% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Black Hills by 10.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

