Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 28,306 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 255.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Nevro worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000.

NVRO stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.03. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $182.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

