Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 293,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $868.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

