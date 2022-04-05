Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,532 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Progress Software worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

PRGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

