Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,749 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $103,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of INN opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

