Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Envista by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,039,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Envista by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after acquiring an additional 855,052 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Envista by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Envista by 21,395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Envista by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,676,000 after acquiring an additional 94,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

