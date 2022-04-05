Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Position Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,829 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,155,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ryder System by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ryder System by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after buying an additional 671,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,320,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

