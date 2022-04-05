Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 432,013 shares.The stock last traded at $94.58 and had previously closed at $93.05.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.52.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,962,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 394,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.