Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 432,013 shares.The stock last traded at $94.58 and had previously closed at $93.05.
RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.
The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,962,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 394,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
