SafeCoin Trading Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $3,825.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

