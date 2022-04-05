SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAIL. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $100,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $4,468,919. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

