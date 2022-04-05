Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.56 billion. Analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.

