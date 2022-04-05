Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13.
Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.
