Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) to post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SASR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after purchasing an additional 296,754 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 779,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.84. 91,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

