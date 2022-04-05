Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,336.48

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,336.48 ($17.53) and traded as low as GBX 1,099 ($14.41). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,137 ($14.91), with a volume of 270,413 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,251.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,336.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 55.40 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.00. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

