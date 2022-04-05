Savills plc (SVS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 55.40 on May 17th

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 55.40 ($0.73) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SVS opened at GBX 1,127 ($14.78) on Tuesday. Savills has a 52-week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,472 ($19.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,251.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,336.48.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

