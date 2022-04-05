Savills plc (SVS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 55.40 on May 17th

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 55.40 ($0.73) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SVS opened at GBX 1,127 ($14.78) on Tuesday. Savills has a 52-week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,472 ($19.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,251.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,336.48.
About Savills
