Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of SBBTF opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

