Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:SAMAU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:SAMAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 6th. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SAMAU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

