Scotiabank Trims Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Target Price to C$0.80

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NEVDF opened at $0.54 on Monday. Nevada Copper has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

