ScPrime Tops 1-Day Volume of $21,703.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $25.25 million and approximately $21,703.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001316 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005954 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,713,009 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.