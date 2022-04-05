SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT) Shares Up 0.3%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.20 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.57). 2,009,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,294,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.56).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

