Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

JPM opened at $135.91 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $401.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day moving average of $156.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $7,136,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

