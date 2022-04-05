Secret Price Reaches $6.27 on Major Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Secret has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $22.11 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.27 or 0.00013641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.00280180 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005173 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000729 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00024246 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.31 or 0.00682063 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

