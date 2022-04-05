SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

