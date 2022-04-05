SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.
About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.