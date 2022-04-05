Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will report $2.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Senseonics posted sales of $2.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full year sales of $15.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $17.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.00 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $36.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Senseonics.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSE SENS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 60,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,164. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

