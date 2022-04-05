ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.68. ServiceSource International has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.63.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 47,141 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $47,141.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 552,303 shares of company stock valued at $651,692. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

