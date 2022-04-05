Sfmg LLC Acquires New Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,969 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in BOK Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $519,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

